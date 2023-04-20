A peek at Accenture plc (ACN): Who has invested in It?

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is 4.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $242.80 and a high of $330.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACN stock was last observed hovering at around $279.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $310.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.25% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -11.96% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $279.90, the stock is 0.63% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 0.08% off its SMA200. ACN registered -10.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.20.

The stock witnessed a 10.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.72%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Accenture plc (ACN) has around 721000 employees, a market worth around $189.46B and $63.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.76 and Fwd P/E is 22.25. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.28% and -15.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Accenture plc (ACN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accenture plc (ACN) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accenture plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year

Accenture plc (ACN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 662.60M, and float is at 661.59M with Short Float at 0.93%.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

A total of 227 insider transactions have happened at Accenture plc (ACN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 127 and purchases happening 100 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ollagnier Jean-Marc, the company’s Chief Executive – Europe. SEC filings show that Ollagnier Jean-Marc sold 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $280.06 per share for a total of $1.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Accenture plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Sweet Julie Spellman (Chair & CEO) sold a total of 2,954 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $280.05 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24459.0 shares of the ACN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Sweet Julie Spellman (Chair & CEO) disposed off 6,511 shares at an average price of $288.31 for $1.88 million. The insider now directly holds 26,920 shares of Accenture plc (ACN).

Accenture plc (ACN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading 0.12% up over the past 12 months. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is -4.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.