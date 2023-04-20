A peek at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who has invested in It?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is -20.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASB stock was last observed hovering at around $17.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.04% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.89% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.45, the stock is 2.87% and -10.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -14.07% off its SMA200. ASB registered -13.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.06%.

The stock witnessed a 1.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.98%, and is 5.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.90. Profit margin for the company is 30.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.53% and -27.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Associated Banc-Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.46M, and float is at 146.56M with Short Float at 4.06%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A total of 145 insider transactions have happened at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 116 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harmening Andrew J, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Harmening Andrew J bought 4,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $20.57 per share for a total of $99789.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Associated Banc-Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that VAN LITH KAREN (Director) sold a total of 4,889 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $23.93 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58677.0 shares of the ASB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, KAMERICK EILEEN A (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $24.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 48,626 shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -18.71% down over the past 12 months and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is -14.06% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -10.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.