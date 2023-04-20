A peek at Magna International Inc. (MGA): Who has invested in It?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is -4.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.58 and a high of $68.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGA stock was last observed hovering at around $54.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.82% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -14.26% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.70, the stock is 2.48% and -1.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -6.11% off its SMA200. MGA registered -12.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.91%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) has around 168000 employees, a market worth around $15.19B and $37.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.60 and Fwd P/E is 8.79. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.81% and -22.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magna International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.30% this year

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.90M, and float is at 285.60M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is -41.96% lower over the past 12 months. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is 30.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.