A peek at Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Who has invested in It?

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is -57.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $5.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SECO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $1359.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.94% off the consensus price target high of $1359.01 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.94% higher than the price target low of $1359.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is 5.32% and -48.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 14.19% at the moment leaves the stock -65.90% off its SMA200. SECO registered -75.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.16.

The stock witnessed a 28.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.82%, and is -12.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 20.16% over the month.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has around 509 employees, a market worth around $6.07M and $403.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.94% and -84.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -577.90% this year

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.07M, and float is at 5.75M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Who are the competitors?

