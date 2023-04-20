A peek at Toro Corp. (TORO): Who has invested in It?

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) is -68.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $26.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TORO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 60.75% and 10.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -7.93% at the moment leaves the stock 10.83% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.09.

The stock witnessed a 104.55% in the last 1 month, and is 50.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.34% over the week and 23.24% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 0.68. Profit margin for the company is 44.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.52% and -86.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.00%).

Toro Corp. (TORO) Analyst Forecasts

Toro Corp. (TORO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.46M, and float is at 9.37M with Short Float at 12.16%.