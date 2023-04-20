Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) Volatility At 12.64%, Should You Add A Position?

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) is -20.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALPP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.73% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.73% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is -13.50% and -23.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -8.72% at the moment leaves the stock -33.55% off its SMA200. ALPP registered -57.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$32.28.

The stock witnessed a -10.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.29%, and is -12.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.64% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) has around 480 employees, a market worth around $68.72M and $80.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.65% and -61.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.30% this year

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.20M, and float is at 153.65M with Short Float at 7.70%.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.