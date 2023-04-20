Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) is -7.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.70 and a high of $36.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCUS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.6% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 16.61% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.18, the stock is 8.70% and 5.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -20.22% off its SMA200. RCUS registered -38.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.44%, and is 13.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $112.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.17% and -46.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.80%).

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -619.20% this year

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.74M, and float is at 51.46M with Short Float at 14.92%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jarrett Jennifer, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jarrett Jennifer sold 8,729 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $16.81 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Jarrett Jennifer (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $23.52 per share for $37632.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the RCUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Jarrett Jennifer (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $23.56 for $7068.0. The insider now directly holds 416,546 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS).

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 32.60% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -22.38% lower over the same period.