Arrival (ARVL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is -55.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $159.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $268.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.69% off the consensus price target high of $268.44 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.69% higher than the price target low of $268.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.52, the stock is -44.84% and -67.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -12.00% at the moment leaves the stock -89.48% off its SMA200. ARVL registered -97.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.98%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.64.

The stock witnessed a -56.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.32%, and is -39.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.56% over the week and 12.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -6.13% and -97.79% from its 52-week high.

Arrival (ARVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrival (ARVL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrival is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -825.00% this year

Arrival (ARVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.77M, and float is at 7.65M with Short Float at 7.24%.