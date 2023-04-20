Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is -10.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOLO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is 1.75% and -21.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -6.43% at the moment leaves the stock -49.79% off its SMA200. SOLO registered -71.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.46.

The stock witnessed a -6.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.84%, and is -3.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $63.94M and $5.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.34% and -72.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.70%).

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.85M, and float is at 107.52M with Short Float at 9.97%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.