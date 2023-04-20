F5 Inc. (FFIV) Volatility At 2.73%, Should You Add A Position?

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is -4.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.68 and a high of $207.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIV stock was last observed hovering at around $142.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.84% off its average median price target of $161.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.7% off the consensus price target high of $182.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -3.83% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.05, the stock is -4.80% and -4.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -4.09% at the moment leaves the stock -8.36% off its SMA200. FFIV registered -30.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.75.

The stock witnessed a -3.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.63%, and is -4.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) has around 7089 employees, a market worth around $7.65B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.59 and Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.52% and -34.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F5 Inc. (FFIV) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F5 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.20% this year

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.10M, and float is at 54.68M with Short Float at 3.28%.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at F5 Inc. (FFIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHITE ANA MARIA, the company’s EVP and Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that WHITE ANA MARIA sold 170 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $146.59 per share for a total of $24920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36628.0 shares.

F5 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Locoh-Donou Francois (President, CEO & Director) sold a total of 2,201 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $144.90 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FFIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, WHITE ANA MARIA (EVP and Chief People Officer) disposed off 170 shares at an average price of $138.69 for $23577.0. The insider now directly holds 36,798 shares of F5 Inc. (FFIV).

F5 Inc. (FFIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) that is trading 15.83% up over the past 12 months and Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -7.37% lower over the same period. Globant S.A. (GLOB) is -30.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.