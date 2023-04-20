Fox Corporation (FOX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is 9.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.35 and a high of $37.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.41% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -7.1% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.06, the stock is 0.35% and -1.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 1.92% off its SMA200. FOX registered -13.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.59.

The stock witnessed a 1.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.22%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOX) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $17.48B and $14.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.59 and Fwd P/E is 13.22. Distance from 52-week low is 17.87% and -16.19% from its 52-week high.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOX) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.22M, and float is at 136.55M with Short Float at 1.52%.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DINH VIET D, the company’s Chief Legal and Policy Officer. SEC filings show that DINH VIET D sold 72,207 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $35.91 per share for a total of $2.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49384.0 shares.

Fox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that MURDOCH LACHLAN K (Executive Chair, CEO) bought a total of 126,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $36.50 per share for $4.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the FOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, MURDOCH LACHLAN K (Executive Chair, CEO) disposed off 126,773 shares at an average price of $36.50 for $4.63 million. The insider now directly holds 152 shares of Fox Corporation (FOX).

Fox Corporation (FOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 1.55% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -31.73% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -4.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.