General Mills Inc. (GIS) Volatility At 0.98%, Should You Add A Position?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is 3.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.94 and a high of $88.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GIS stock was last observed hovering at around $87.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.18% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -30.04% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.13, the stock is 2.08% and 7.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 9.49% off its SMA200. GIS registered 23.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.12%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.98% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has around 32500 employees, a market worth around $51.41B and $19.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.81 and Fwd P/E is 19.39. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.17% and -1.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Mills Inc. (GIS) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Mills Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 592.50M, and float is at 584.30M with Short Float at 1.87%.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at General Mills Inc. (GIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quam Bethany C., the company’s Group President, Pet. SEC filings show that Quam Bethany C. sold 21,734 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $85.86 per share for a total of $1.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47560.0 shares.

General Mills Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Nudi Jonathon (Group President) sold a total of 8,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $85.33 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83049.0 shares of the GIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Nudi Jonathon (Group President) disposed off 10,894 shares at an average price of $84.49 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 82,784 shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS).

General Mills Inc. (GIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 10.68% up over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -6.38% lower over the same period. The Hershey Company (HSY) is 14.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.