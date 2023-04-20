Here are the top Institutional holders of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) shares

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is 10.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.80 and a high of $61.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $61.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $61.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.11% off the consensus price target high of $70.27 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -31.31% lower than the price target low of $46.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.06, the stock is 4.31% and 7.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 16.32% off its SMA200. CCEP registered 24.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.06.

The stock witnessed a 8.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.76%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $28.03B and $19.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.79 and Fwd P/E is 14.20. Distance from 52-week low is 46.08% and -0.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.20% this year

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 457.00M, and float is at 289.36M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 91 times.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading 13.70% up over the past 12 months and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) that is 27.34% higher over the same period.