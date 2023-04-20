Here are the top Institutional holders of Euronav NV (EURN) shares

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is 3.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.94 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EURN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $20.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.45% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -17.8% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.67, the stock is 3.07% and 2.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 6.15% off its SMA200. EURN registered 40.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.75.

The stock witnessed a 5.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.29%, and is 3.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 17.50 and Fwd P/E is 7.01. Distance from 52-week low is 77.77% and -15.86% from its 52-week high.

Euronav NV (EURN) Analyst Forecasts

Euronav NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.00% this year

Euronav NV (EURN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.78M, and float is at 87.22M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Euronav NV (EURN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.