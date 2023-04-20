Here are the top Institutional holders of Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) shares

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) is -20.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNCH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 87.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 0.60% and -4.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -69.30% off its SMA200. FNCH registered -89.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.00.

The stock witnessed a -4.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.49%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.84% over the week and 11.14% over the month.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $18.51M and $0.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.92. Distance from 52-week low is 27.96% and -89.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.70%).

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.00% this year

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.93M, and float is at 23.40M with Short Float at 0.37%.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blaustein Marc, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Blaustein Marc sold 4,619 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $1755.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27995.0 shares.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Blaustein Marc (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $1.39 per share for $5054.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32614.0 shares of the FNCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Vittiglio Joseph (Chief Business & Legal Officer) disposed off 3,636 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $5054.0. The insider now directly holds 31,364 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH).

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.52% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 32.60% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 1.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.