Here are the top Institutional holders of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -4.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $4.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.28% off the consensus price target high of $8.88 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 1.92% higher than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is -0.89% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -6.93% at the moment leaves the stock -19.95% off its SMA200. GOL registered -62.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.65.

The stock witnessed a -4.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.85%, and is -10.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 14048 employees, a market worth around $542.26M and $3.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.74. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.82% and -65.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.00%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.00% this year

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.44M, and float is at 143.76M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -14.72% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is 17.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.