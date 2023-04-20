Here are the top Institutional holders of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) shares

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) is -13.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.75% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.75% higher than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is 11.13% and -12.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 3.71% at the moment leaves the stock -34.46% off its SMA200. PTE registered -90.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.84.

The stock witnessed a -11.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.21%, and is 50.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.53% over the week and 15.98% over the month.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $4.00M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.32% and -91.56% from its 52-week high.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PolarityTE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.90% this year

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.32M, and float is at 7.07M with Short Float at 2.13%.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHEN PETER A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COHEN PETER A sold 8,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $10946.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7243.0 shares.

PolarityTE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that COHEN PETER A (Director) sold a total of 15,106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $1.33 per share for $20023.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the PTE stock.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE): Who are the competitors?

