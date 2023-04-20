Here are the top Institutional holders of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) shares

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) is -76.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIVC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -3.81% and -29.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -87.34% off its SMA200. TIVC registered -90.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.15.

The stock witnessed a -15.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.38%, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.24% over the week and 15.05% over the month.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $5.15M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.43% and -94.76% from its 52-week high.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.68M, and float is at 6.66M with Short Float at 7.85%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.