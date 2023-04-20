Here are the top Institutional holders of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) is 55.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $3.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UIHC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $1.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.16% off the consensus price target high of $1.90 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.16% higher than the price target low of $1.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is -40.78% and -31.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing -8.33% at the moment leaves the stock 29.23% off its SMA200. UIHC registered -41.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 233.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.13.

The stock witnessed a -30.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.43%, and is -47.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.38% over the week and 11.32% over the month.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $74.07M and $455.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 464.88% and -52.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.10% this year

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.08M, and float is at 19.40M with Short Float at 2.10%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by POITEVINT ALEC II, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POITEVINT ALEC II bought 944 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $755.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that DAVIS KERN MICHAEL (Director) bought a total of 26 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $0.80 per share for $21.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the UIHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Griffith Christopher (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $24155.0. The insider now directly holds 52,662 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC).

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading -20.67% down over the past 12 months and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) that is -45.68% lower over the same period. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is -16.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.