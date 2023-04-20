Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is 1.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $215.90 and a high of $271.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDX stock was last observed hovering at around $253.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.26% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.85% off the consensus price target high of $304.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.65% lower than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $258.85, the stock is 4.40% and 6.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 6.19% off its SMA200. BDX registered -0.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.31.

The stock witnessed a 8.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.08%, and is 1.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has around 77000 employees, a market worth around $73.58B and $18.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.01 and Fwd P/E is 19.00. Distance from 52-week low is 19.89% and -4.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Becton Dickinson and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.89M, and float is at 281.58M with Short Float at 0.71%.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Byrd Richard, the company’s EVP & President Interventional. SEC filings show that Byrd Richard sold 1,421 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $248.60 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4119.0 shares.

Becton Dickinson and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Polen Thomas E Jr (Chairman, CEO and President) sold a total of 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $265.13 per share for $2.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28878.0 shares of the BDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Hickey David (EVP & President, Life Sciences) disposed off 475 shares at an average price of $265.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,331 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -7.38% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -21.47% lower over the same period. DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is 3.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.