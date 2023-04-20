Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY)

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) is 69.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTCY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 48.81% and 20.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 5.56% at the moment leaves the stock -16.10% off its SMA200. BTCY registered -60.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.28.

The stock witnessed a 28.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.09%, and is 52.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.35% over the week and 12.56% over the month.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $33.99M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 90.38% and -62.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-161.10%).

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biotricity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.14M, and float is at 39.87M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -7.37% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -5.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.