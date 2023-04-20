Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is -12.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.57 and a high of $38.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $30.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.49% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 3.91% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.75, the stock is -3.65% and -4.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 1.86% off its SMA200. WMG registered -11.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.74.

The stock witnessed a 1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.40%, and is -2.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $16.11B and $5.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.06 and Fwd P/E is 25.88. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.56% and -20.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 515.07M, and float is at 114.54M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benet Lincoln E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benet Lincoln E sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $32.14 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Warner Music Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Benet Lincoln E (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $32.00 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the WMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Benet Lincoln E (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $34.03 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 399,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG).