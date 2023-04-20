HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -19.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $26.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.3% off the consensus price target high of $47.43 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 83.48% higher than the price target low of $19.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.18, the stock is -4.56% and -22.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -8.22% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -24.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.90.

The stock witnessed a -18.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.91%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 2067 employees, a market worth around $769.88M and $1.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.60. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.90% and -51.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.80% this year

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.78M, and float is at 87.84M with Short Float at 3.17%.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -18.40% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -17.93% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 2.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.