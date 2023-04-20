IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Volatility At 21.88%, Should You Add A Position?

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) is -27.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BACK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -4.24% and -26.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -6.47% at the moment leaves the stock -64.87% off its SMA200. BACK registered -82.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.58.

The stock witnessed a -17.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.80%, and is -5.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.88% over the week and 23.18% over the month.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $5.14M and $16.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.50% and -88.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-373.10%).

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.50M, and float is at 26.47M with Short Float at 0.29%.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.