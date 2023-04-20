Lennar Corporation (LEN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is 20.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.54 and a high of $109.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEN stock was last observed hovering at around $109.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $109.30, the stock is 5.10% and 7.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 23.21% off its SMA200. LEN registered 43.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.84.

The stock witnessed a 6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.03%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has around 12012 employees, a market worth around $30.77B and $33.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.76 and Fwd P/E is 10.18. Distance from 52-week low is 74.77% and -0.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Analyst Forecasts

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.07M, and float is at 228.24M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BESSETTE DIANE J, the company’s VP/CFO/Treasurer. SEC filings show that BESSETTE DIANE J sold 9,289 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $103.16 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lennar Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that Collins David M (VP & Controller) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $82.00 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41382.0 shares of the LEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, SUSTANA MARK (VP/General Counsel/Secretary) disposed off 22,000 shares at an average price of $71.69 for $1.58 million. The insider now directly holds 46,279 shares of Lennar Corporation (LEN).

Lennar Corporation (LEN): Who are the competitors?

