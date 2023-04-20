Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is 8.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.00 and a high of $322.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAD stock was last observed hovering at around $226.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.95% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.47% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -11.87% lower than the price target low of $198.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $221.50, the stock is 1.05% and -7.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -7.11% off its SMA200. LAD registered -25.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.22%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) has around 21875 employees, a market worth around $6.02B and $28.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.03. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.06% and -31.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithia Motors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.30M, and float is at 26.94M with Short Float at 10.92%.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McIntyre Shauna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McIntyre Shauna sold 167 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $260.00 per share for a total of $43420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1672.0 shares.

Lithia Motors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that McIntyre Shauna (Director) sold a total of 180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $241.34 per share for $43440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1839.0 shares of the LAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, DEBOER SIDNEY B (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $268.43 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 36,735 shares of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD).

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is trading 13.73% up over the past 12 months and Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) that is 40.20% higher over the same period. Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is 22.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.