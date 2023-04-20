Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) is -24.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $2.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 84.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is -14.61% and -25.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -6.65% at the moment leaves the stock -36.56% off its SMA200. MBRX registered -59.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.09%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.55.

The stock witnessed a -14.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.98%, and is -11.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.99% over the week and 11.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -2.08% and -60.00% from its 52-week high.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.60% this year

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.63M, and float is at 27.79M with Short Float at 0.10%.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLEMP WALTER V, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that KLEMP WALTER V bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $57632.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that KLEMP WALTER V (CEO and President) bought a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $1.15 per share for $25866.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the MBRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, KLEMP WALTER V (CEO and President) acquired 24,742 shares at an average price of $1.02 for $25257.0. The insider now directly holds 342,390 shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX).

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 24.73% higher over the past 12 months.