Navient Corporation (NAVI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is 0.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.45 and a high of $19.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAVI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.64% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.62% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.58, the stock is 4.42% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 2.61% off its SMA200. NAVI registered -3.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.15%.

The stock witnessed a 6.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.49%, and is 3.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.76 and Fwd P/E is 5.37. Profit margin for the company is 44.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.17% and -14.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navient Corporation (NAVI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.00M, and float is at 124.97M with Short Float at 6.26%.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Navient Corporation (NAVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAUBER STEPHEN M, the company’s EVP, Chief Risk&Compliance Off. SEC filings show that HAUBER STEPHEN M sold 11,351 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $19.17 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Navient Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that KANE JOHN M (EVP & Group President) sold a total of 17,006 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $16.56 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the NAVI stock.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SLM Corporation (SLM) that is trading -12.12% down over the past 12 months and Nelnet Inc. (NNI) that is 9.98% higher over the same period.