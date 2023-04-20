New Big Money Means Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) is -13.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.31 and a high of $122.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CELH stock was last observed hovering at around $87.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.08% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.68% higher than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.49, the stock is 0.52% and -0.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -5.85% off its SMA200. CELH registered 68.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$45.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.12%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has around 378 employees, a market worth around $6.90B and $653.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.08. Profit margin for the company is -30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.59% and -26.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-476.30%).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.40% this year

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.65M, and float is at 40.47M with Short Float at 21.85%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly sold 554,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $90.25 per share for a total of $50.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.85 million shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Milmoe William H. (10% Owner) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $107.30 per share for $3.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64415.0 shares of the CELH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Castaldo Nicholas (Director) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $101.03 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 81,626 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) that is 24.00% higher over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is 13.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.