New Big Money Means Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) is 5.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $31.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVMD stock was last observed hovering at around $24.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.74% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.48% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.18, the stock is 17.58% and 8.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 3.75% at the moment leaves the stock 11.65% off its SMA200. RVMD registered 6.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.69.

The stock witnessed a 15.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.37%, and is 22.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has around 246 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $35.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 78.84% and -19.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.60%).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolution Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.25M, and float is at 87.20M with Short Float at 12.45%.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelsey Stephen Michael, the company’s. SEC filings show that Kelsey Stephen Michael sold 1,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $21.78 per share for a total of $26789.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Revolution Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Horn Margaret A () sold a total of 1,230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $21.78 per share for $26789.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the RVMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Wang Xiaolin () disposed off 714 shares at an average price of $21.78 for $15551.0. The insider now directly holds 58,813 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 23.98% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 1.16% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -55.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.