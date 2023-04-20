New Big Money Means Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) is -7.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $4.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBBN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is -21.59% and -30.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -17.94% off its SMA200. RBBN registered -17.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$53.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -30.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.36%, and is -12.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has around 3394 employees, a market worth around $458.21M and $819.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.10. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.35% and -46.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ribbon Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.90% this year

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.29M, and float is at 137.84M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swarth Investments Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $970.00 per share for a total of $4.85 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Ribbon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Swarth Investments Ltd. (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,639,344 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $3.05 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.44 million shares of the RBBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (10% Owner) acquired 1,639,344 shares at an average price of $3.05 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 51,594,927 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN).

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -14.85% down over the past 12 months and Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is 37.78% higher over the same period. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is -9.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.