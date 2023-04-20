New Big Money Means Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) is -30.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.89 and a high of $20.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $23.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.51% off the consensus price target high of $26.23 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 29.96% higher than the price target low of $18.16 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.72, the stock is -11.81% and -21.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock -26.06% off its SMA200. ASAI registered -25.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.85.

The stock witnessed a -16.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.37%, and is -13.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has around 76000 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $11.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.90 and Fwd P/E is 12.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.36% and -39.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.20M, and float is at 186.95M with Short Float at 1.89%.