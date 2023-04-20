New Big Money Means Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) is -7.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high of $10.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is 0.31% and -7.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -12.72% off its SMA200. INN registered -29.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.55.

The stock witnessed a 1.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.29%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $724.81M and $675.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.75% and -33.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.90% this year

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.24M, and float is at 103.75M with Short Float at 3.68%.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stanner Jonathan P, the company’s President, CEO & Director. SEC filings show that Stanner Jonathan P bought 21,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.90 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Taitz Hope S (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $6.89 per share for $34450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64965.0 shares of the INN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $8.41 for $25230.0. The insider now directly holds 11,899 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN).

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -16.87% down over the past 12 months and Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is -25.12% lower over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -39.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.