New Big Money Means Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is -9.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $52.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.95% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -20.3% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.48, the stock is -0.96% and -8.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -11.31% off its SMA200. VSCO registered -33.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.66.

The stock witnessed a 2.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.68%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $6.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.76 and Fwd P/E is 6.06. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.25% and -37.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.30% this year

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.00M, and float is at 72.06M with Short Float at 10.01%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $46.21 per share for a total of $11.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.76 million shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 116,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $46.09 per share for $5.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.0 million shares of the VSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 109,968 shares at an average price of $46.08 for $5.07 million. The insider now directly holds 8,118,804 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO).