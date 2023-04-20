Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is 34.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.40 and a high of $72.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLLI stock was last observed hovering at around $61.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.03% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -28.94% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.18, the stock is 8.67% and 11.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 10.75% off its SMA200. OLLI registered 19.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.93.

The stock witnessed a 20.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.21%, and is 6.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.48 and Fwd P/E is 21.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.39% and -12.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.50% this year

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.17M, and float is at 57.24M with Short Float at 10.46%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENDRICKSON THOMAS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENDRICKSON THOMAS sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $58.52 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 610.0 shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -31.73% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -3.77% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -14.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.