Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) is -64.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OIG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -40.51% and -50.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.59 million and changing -24.68% at the moment leaves the stock -81.19% off its SMA200. OIG registered -95.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.77.

The stock witnessed a -37.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.03%, and is -36.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.78% over the week and 15.12% over the month.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) has around 1490 employees, a market worth around $13.99M and $290.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -22.67% and -95.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-180.80%).

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -195.80% this year

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.62M, and float is at 123.10M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.