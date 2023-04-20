Owlet Inc. (OWLT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) is -36.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OWLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 66.67% higher than the price target low of $1.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is 9.17% and 0.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 11.86% at the moment leaves the stock -64.35% off its SMA200. OWLT registered -91.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.80%, and is 12.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.19% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $42.94M and $69.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.68. Distance from 52-week low is 19.86% and -93.39% from its 52-week high.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owlet Inc. (OWLT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owlet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.25M, and float is at 101.08M with Short Float at 2.66%.