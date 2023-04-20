PARTS iD Inc. (ID) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID) is -66.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ID stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is 46.75% and -3.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 9.23% at the moment leaves the stock -67.69% off its SMA200. ID registered -84.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.47.

The stock witnessed a 72.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.04%, and is 26.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.10% over the week and 28.44% over the month.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $10.59M and $385.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.48% and -86.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.10%).

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PARTS iD Inc. (ID) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PARTS iD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.40% this year

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.06M, and float is at 5.69M with Short Float at 1.57%.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at PARTS iD Inc. (ID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciappina Antonino, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ciappina Antonino sold 19,890 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $0.81 per share for a total of $16051.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77453.0 shares.

PARTS iD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Agrawal Kailas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 19,126 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $0.81 per share for $15435.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77118.0 shares of the ID stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Atwater Mark (VP of Vendor Relations) disposed off 18,360 shares at an average price of $0.81 for $14817.0. The insider now directly holds 73,985 shares of PARTS iD Inc. (ID).