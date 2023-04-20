PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) is 9.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAVM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.16% off the consensus price target high of $7.75 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 64.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is 33.48% and 21.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -37.06% off its SMA200. PAVM registered -46.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.38.

The stock witnessed a 41.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.98%, and is 33.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.93% over the week and 8.44% over the month.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $51.73M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.20% and -77.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-430.20%).

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.40% this year

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.13M, and float is at 84.45M with Short Float at 6.59%.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glennon Michael J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Glennon Michael J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $62320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

PAVmed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Glennon Michael J (Director) bought a total of 88,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $0.64 per share for $56082.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the PAVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Glennon Michael J (Director) acquired 62,000 shares at an average price of $0.69 for $42606.0. The insider now directly holds 62,000 shares of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM).

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -23.28% down over the past 12 months.