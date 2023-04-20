Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is -23.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.15 and a high of $89.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNFP stock was last observed hovering at around $53.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.97% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.82% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -22.28% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.25, the stock is 4.01% and -12.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 5.57% at the moment leaves the stock -25.54% off its SMA200. PNFP registered -33.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.63%.

The stock witnessed a 3.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.57%, and is 7.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has around 3242 employees, a market worth around $4.39B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.85 and Fwd P/E is 7.61. Profit margin for the company is 39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.97% and -36.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Analyst Forecasts

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.77M, and float is at 74.78M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCABE ROBERT A JR, the company’s CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that MCCABE ROBERT A JR sold 24,168 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $73.38 per share for a total of $1.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that MCCABE ROBERT A JR (CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 3 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $82.26 per share for $247.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the PNFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, MCCABE ROBERT A JR (CHAIRMAN) disposed off 5,680 shares at an average price of $80.95 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 306,252 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -9.27% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -18.10% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -8.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.