Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) is -41.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $6.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRPL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.45% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.79, the stock is 10.17% and -20.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -30.36% off its SMA200. PRPL registered -47.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.39.

The stock witnessed a 7.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.65%, and is 25.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $259.11M and $575.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.00. Profit margin for the company is -15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.82% and -58.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-124.80%).

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Purple Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.48M, and float is at 90.16M with Short Float at 6.87%.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HAYNOR ERIC SCOTT, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that HAYNOR ERIC SCOTT bought 138,598 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Purple Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that KERBY JEFFERY SCOTT (Chief of Owned Retail) bought a total of 23,077 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $2.77 per share for $63919.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23077.0 shares of the PRPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Coliseum Capital Management, L (Director) acquired 5,960,320 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $26.82 million. The insider now directly holds 46,814,450 shares of Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL).