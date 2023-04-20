Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Volatility At 11.71%, Should You Add A Position?

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is -5.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REKR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 54.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is -9.33% and -22.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -15.51% off its SMA200. REKR registered -69.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.23.

The stock witnessed a -7.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.23%, and is -5.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.71% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $73.07M and $19.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.70% and -72.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-156.00%).

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rekor Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -150.40% this year

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.39M, and float is at 47.83M with Short Float at 7.19%.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Arctis Global LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Arctis Global LLC bought 243,902 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.09 million shares.