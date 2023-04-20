Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) is -61.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $9.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is -20.71% and -32.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -7.47% at the moment leaves the stock -76.37% off its SMA200. SIDU registered -85.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.55.

The stock witnessed a -20.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.09%, and is -5.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $14.73M and $7.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.21% and -95.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-219.00%).

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -230.90% this year

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.27M, and float is at 24.39M with Short Float at 3.93%.