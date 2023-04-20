Which institution holds the most shares in ATI Inc. (ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) is 31.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.51 and a high of $43.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATI stock was last observed hovering at around $39.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.6% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.79% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.20, the stock is 1.95% and -0.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 22.68% off its SMA200. ATI registered 33.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.32%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

ATI Inc. (ATI) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $3.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.76 and Fwd P/E is 14.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.08% and -9.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

ATI Inc. (ATI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ATI Inc. (ATI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ATI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 417.80% this year

ATI Inc. (ATI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.30M, and float is at 126.99M with Short Float at 7.92%.

ATI Inc. (ATI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at ATI Inc. (ATI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Elliot S, the company’s Chief Legal & Compl. Officer. SEC filings show that Davis Elliot S sold 9,627 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $39.07 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

ATI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Davis Elliot S (Chief Legal & Compl. Officer) sold a total of 28,572 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $30.68 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, WETHERBEE ROBERT S (Board Chair, President and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $30.23 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 333,753 shares of ATI Inc. (ATI).

ATI Inc. (ATI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) that is trading 36.18% up over the past 12 months. Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) is 22.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.