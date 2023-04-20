Which institution holds the most shares in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) is -41.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $2.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLCM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is 31.22% and -40.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -19.01% at the moment leaves the stock -59.20% off its SMA200. BLCM registered -78.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.61.

The stock witnessed a 31.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.57%, and is 41.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 77.48% over the week and 31.14% over the month.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $3.87M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.66% and -79.39% from its 52-week high.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.83M, and float is at 8.50M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.