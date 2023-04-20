Which institution holds the most shares in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) is -5.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRUG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $9.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.3% off the consensus price target high of $9.09 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.3% higher than the price target low of $9.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 56.39% and 25.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.56 million and changing 26.08% at the moment leaves the stock -26.86% off its SMA200. DRUG registered -41.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.00%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 47.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.17%, and is 57.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.48% over the week and 16.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 73.87% and -85.26% from its 52-week high.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.70% this year

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.94M, and float is at 14.24M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.