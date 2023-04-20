Which institution holds the most shares in Doximity Inc. (DOCS)

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) is 7.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.91 and a high of $52.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOCS stock was last observed hovering at around $35.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $35.97, the stock is 9.35% and 8.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 7.48% off its SMA200. DOCS registered -25.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.69.

The stock witnessed a 16.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.01%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has around 973 employees, a market worth around $7.05B and $401.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.58 and Fwd P/E is 44.68. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.01% and -30.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Analyst Forecasts

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 476.70% this year

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.81M, and float is at 115.73M with Short Float at 8.69%.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Doximity Inc. (DOCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cabral Timothy S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4714.0 shares.

Doximity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Cabral Timothy S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $32.00 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4714.0 shares of the DOCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Cabral Timothy S (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 4,714 shares of Doximity Inc. (DOCS).