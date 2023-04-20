Which institution holds the most shares in Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) is -31.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $2.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is 14.66% and -11.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing 4.21% at the moment leaves the stock -27.10% off its SMA200. GNPX registered -45.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.74%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 30.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.12%, and is 21.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.88% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.55% and -62.92% from its 52-week high.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.05M, and float is at 47.38M with Short Float at 3.63%.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.