Which institution holds the most shares in Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is -4.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.87 and a high of $34.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDCO stock was last observed hovering at around $26.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.91% higher than the price target low of $27.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.70, the stock is 0.20% and -2.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -4.74% off its SMA200. PDCO registered -22.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.93.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.77%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.33 and Fwd P/E is 11.42. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.86% and -23.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patterson Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.33M, and float is at 86.49M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL sold 9,443 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $29.10 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6442.0 shares.

Patterson Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that Zurbay Donald (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $29.58 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78032.0 shares of the PDCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, KORSH LES B (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 4,889 shares at an average price of $29.64 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 71,449 shares of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO).

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is trading 1.59% up over the past 12 months and Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) that is -65.72% lower over the same period. Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is 25.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.