Which institution holds the most shares in REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) is -24.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -9.14% and -24.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -13.21% at the moment leaves the stock -57.37% off its SMA200. REE registered -85.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.18%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.32.

The stock witnessed a -4.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.93%, and is -13.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.02% over the week and 12.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.89% and -86.59% from its 52-week high.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.90% this year

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 297.82M, and float is at 202.33M with Short Float at 1.06%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.